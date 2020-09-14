BuckeyeGrove - Shaun Wade declares for NFL Draft

"Given the circumstances and the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, I know in my heart that the best decision for my future is to begin preparing for the next chapter in my life," Wade said in the statement.

Wade posted a statement on social media Monday, and said his decision "does not come lightly."

After Wyatt Davis became the first on Friday , Shaun Wade is the latest Buckeye to declare for the NFL Draft, despite talks that the Big Ten is on the verge of a fall season revote.

There were reports that a Big Ten revote to begin the season on Oct. 17 might materialize Sunday, but no decision came, with new reports saying that one is expected to come some time this week.

Shaun's father, Randy Wade, told Fox & Friends on Sept. 4 that his son would not play if the Big Ten started its season later than October, but said Shaun had been back home in Florida awaiting a decision from the Big Ten.

Wade returned for a fourth season in the program, passing up a potential first or second-round NFL Draft selection in April, but the Jacksonville product’s parents made it clear in July that their son would not play in the spring.

Vital to Wade’s decision to return for a redshirt junior season in Columbus was the way the 2019 season ended. Wade was ejected for a controversial targeting call on a sack of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Fiesta Bowl, a play that palpably shifted the momentum of the game.

As it turns out though, that play will be Wade’s last in scarlet and gray.

Wade was to be the lone returning starter from the 2019 Ohio State secondary, and was expected to move from the slot corner position to the outside, where Jeff Okudah had a starring role last season en route to the No. 3 overall selection in the draft.

Without Okudah, Damon Arnette, Jordan Fuller and Chase Young, Wade would have entered 2020 as the biggest name on the Buckeye defense, and the preseason recognition he garnered was evidence of that.

Wade was the only Buckeye to be nominated as an early candidate for the Bednarik Award, the Nagurski Trophy and the Thorpe Award ahead of the season.

The 2019 third-team All-Big Ten selection totaled four interceptions, two sacks and 57 tackles through his two full seasons on the field at Ohio State the past two seasons.

Wade is widely considered a lock to become a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, and some projections have him going in the top 10.