BuckeyeGrove - Shaun Wade announces return to Ohio State

"I'm gonna come back and be a Buckeye and really go strive for this national championship like I was back in January when I came and didn't enter the draft then," Wade said.

The Ohio State redshirt junior cornerback declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, but following the Big Ten’s announcement that the fall season has been reinstated, Wade has decided to return for a final run in Columbus, Ohio, he announced on ESPN Thursday.

Three days ago, he was out. Now, Shaun Wade is back in.

The Big Ten season is slated to begin on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, the conference announced Wednesday morning, after it was initially postponed until January on Aug. 11.

The new season will see teams play nine games in nine weeks, with the final week deciding the conference champion ahead of the Dec. 20 College Football Playoff selection show.

"My goal was to come back, be a captain and get my degree. They did cancel football, but now it's back, so since it's back, we got a chance to win a national championship," Wade said. "That's been my goal since day one, so that's what we're striving for."

Wade, a preseason AP All-American, is the only starter from the 2019 Buckeye secondary to return to the team, although for a few days it appeared his days in scarlet and gray were over.

The Florida native cited uncertainty in the Big Ten as one reason for his decision to opt out in a statement he released on social media Monday, but it was Wade that said he was uncertain about his decision on SportsCenter Wednesday.

Wade appeared with his father, Randy Wade, several hours after the Big Ten announcement, and said he had not yet thought about his final decision. Wade said he had an agent, but hadn’t signed anything yet.

Now though, Wade will return to campus for one last run at a national championship, the goal he was originally chasing when the potential first-round draft pick chose to forgo the draft following the end of the 2019 season.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Wyatt Davis was the first Buckeye to opt out of the season this past Friday, but the 2019 All-American released a statement on social media Wednesday that said he was working on returning to the team to play football this fall.

Wade said Davis and Ohio State defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs were the only people in the program he informed about his final decision beforehand.

In a day’s time, Ohio State has returned two of arguably its three best players, and two potential All-American players to the fold.