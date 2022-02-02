SGR Podcast: Which Ohio State early enrollees and transfers stood out?

Ohio State's early enrollees and transfers are in Columbus already hard at work.

And after meeting them officially as Buckeyes for the first time Wednesday, managing editor Colin Gay talks through which ones stood out to him most in the latest episode of the Scarlet and Gray Report Podcast.

Listen here to find out why CJ Hicks seems to be embracing the "Captain Buckeye" nickname, how former Oklahoma State cover safety and current Ohio State transfer Tanner McCalister described Jim Knowles' defense and why Caden Curry lining up at Leo could be a great thing for the defense.

