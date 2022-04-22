SGR Podcast: Where does Ohio State stand after spring practice?
Ohio State's spring practice is complete.
Coming off the Buckeyes' spring game Saturday, managing editor Colin Gay and recruiting editor Zack Carpenter take a look at the storylines learned over the course of spring practice, the players and positions that made the biggest impact and what it could all mean heading into the fall.
