SGR Podcast: Where does Ohio State go after collapsing against Rutgers?

What went wrong in New Jersey Thursday night?

Join Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor and team writer Colin Gay and staff contributor Jack Emerson as we talk through No. 16 Ohio State's collapse against Rutgers Thursday night and what the ceiling could be for this Buckeyes team as tournament play nears.

After talking about which early enrollees stood out last week, we share our thoughts as to which 2022 recruit could see the field first and why, along with why Kye Stokes could be the next ball-hawking safety for the Buckeyes in the near future.

Finally, we talk about the Super Bowl and why this could be the biggest recruiting weekend for Ohio State in recent memory even during a dead period.

