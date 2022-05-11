SGR Podcast: What Dylan Raiola's commitment means for Ohio State's future

Dylan Raiola is coming to Ohio State.

The Chandler, AZ native was the first member of the Buckeyes' 2024 class, but represents so much more moving forward, whether it's for Ryan Day's quarterback room or offensive recruiting moving forward.

What does it mean? Recruiting editor Zack Carpenter and managing editor Colin Gay discussed what Raiola's long-term impact could be on the recruiting trail, along with what the succession plan for the quarterback could be long-term.