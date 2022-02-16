SGR Podcast: Resetting Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class

Will Ohio State's recruiting momentum from 2022 translate to 2023?

How would securing 2023 OT Luke Montgomery set the tone for the rest of the Buckeyes' class?

Twenty-four hours before Montgomery announces his commitment, Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor Colin Gay talks all about this and more with Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and visit us at ohiostate.rivals.com for all the latest news and analysis of Ohio State football and men's basketball.