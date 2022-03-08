SGR Podcast: Quick takeaways from Ohio State's first spring practice

Spring practice has arrived for Ohio State.

Join Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor Colin Gay as he quickly goes through his main takeaways from Tuesday's opening practice, from Jim Knowles' teaching ability for the Ohio State defense or what the Buckeyes could do with Mitch Rossi sidelined for the spring.

