SGR Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame 100 days before Ohio State season opener

Ohio State's season opener is approaching quickly.

With 100 days before the 2022 campaign officially kicks off under the lights against Notre Dame, what do the Fighting Irish feel about the two-touchdown spread heading into Sept. 3? Which Notre Dame players should Ohio State head coach Ryan Day be planning specifically for? Who would win in a one-on-one battle: Lorenzo Styles or Sonny Styles?

Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor Colin Gay got all these answers and much more talking with Inside ND Sports publisher Tyler James, previewing the season opener.