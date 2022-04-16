SGR Podcast: Instant reactions from Ohio State's spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's spring camp ended in front of 60,007 people Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes took part in their annual spring game, pitting the offense against the defense for the final time before fall camp begins in August.

Shortly after watching the spring game, managing editor Colin Gay talks about his instant postgame reactions, from the play of Jordan Hancock, Josh Proctor and Kye Stokes and Devin Brown's first plays at Ohio Stadium to the emergence of the Buckeyes' tight ends.

