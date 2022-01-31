SGR Podcast: How much change is coming for Ohio State's defense?
Scarlet and Gray Report now has a podcast.
In our first mini episode, we talk through Ohio State's scholarship situations, what changes could be ahead for the defense with Jim Knowles at the helm and what first impressions were made by Knowles, assistant head coach for the offense and offensive line coach Justin Frye, safeties coach Perry Eliano and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.
