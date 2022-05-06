SGR Podcast: Five rapid thoughts as Ohio State turns focus to summer

Ohio State is in summer mode.

Brian Hartline, Tony Alford, Parker Fleming, Justin Frye and Jim Knowles spoke to the media Friday along with head coach Ryan Day about where the Buckeyes stood heading into the summer months as the Sept. 3 opener against Notre Dame inches closer and closer.

Here's the five things we learned from Friday's session with the assistant coaches, including injury updates on RB Marcus Crowley and DE Mitchell Melton, where Knowles feels his defense is evolving and how Alford is not disappointed that is room is failing to get a lot of attention heading into 2022.