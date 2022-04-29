SGR Podcast: Did Brian Hartline develop Ohio State into WRU?

Brian Hartline had a pretty good Thursday night.

In three consecutive picks, the Ohio State wide receivers coach saw three former members of his room — Garrett Wilson with the New York Jets at No. 10, Chris Olave with the New Orleans Saints at No. 11 and Jameson Williams with the Detroit Lions at No. 12 — be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What does this mean for the Ohio State wide receiver room and the offense moving forward?

Is this something that could be sustainable in the future?

Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor Colin Gay reflects on what Thursday night meant for the Buckeyes heading into 2022 and what it could mean on the recruiting trail in the near future.