SGR Podcast: CFP to not expand until 2026, what it means for Ohio State

The College Football Playoff will not be expanding until at least 2026.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced in a statement today that the current format of the Playoff would continue over the next four years with expectations to continue discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.

On the latest episode of the SGR Podcast, Scarlet and Gray Report team writer and managing editor Colin Gay talked about how this move by the CFP affects Ohio State, along with notes from Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's press conference earlier this week.

