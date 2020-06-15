BuckeyeGrove - Several early standouts for five-star 2022 WR Luther Burden

Several early standouts for five-star 2022 WR Luther Burden
Cardinal Ritter’s Luther Burden is the second five-star wide receiver out of St. Louis in three classes, and has an offer list that reflects his lofty rating. A handful of schools have distinguishe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news