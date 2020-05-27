When Carmen’s Crew looks to defend its TBT (The Basketball Tournament) crown this summer, there will be a lot of changes in place for how the tournament will be run compared to years past in light of the COVID-19 epidemic that has tabled most of the sports world for several months.

Strict testing and playing the event in one place rather than multiple regions (Columbus was supposed to receive one at the Covelli Center) are part of the new protocol for the 2020 event that will see teams play for a top-prize of $2-million dollars in a winner-take-all format.

“After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we’ve devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer.”

The 24-team field will be named in June, Carmen’s Crew, with its roster of Aaron Craft, William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty and a recent signing of Lenzelle Smith, knows that it is in as the defending champion and look for an Andrew Dakich-led Big X team should also be in the field. Former Ohio State players are going to be well-represented in this year’s event, provided nothing changes in the coming weeks leading up to the summer-based event.

The organizing group of TBT has worked with a group of health experts, epidemiologists and participants to come up with the TBT’s Health and Safety Plan.

1. All participants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arriving at the location. A positive test result will lead to the removal of both the individual and their team from the event

2. Teams will be kept separate at all times in quarantine and screened regularly for symptoms of COVID-19

3. All participants will be tested again after the quarantine period. A positive result on this second test will lead to the removal of both the individual and their team from the event

4. Teams that have tested negative will be cleared to participate in TBT. Once cleared for participation TBT will continue to screen individuals for symptoms daily

5. All players will undergo an exit screening by local health officials

“If there’s anything this virus has taught us is there’s no way to ensure 100 percent probability of anything, but after reviewing TBT’s plan and challenging some of their assumptions, I feel confident in the approach they are taking to minimize risk and their commitment to conducting this event responsibly,” said Dr. Tara Kirk Sell of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

115 teams have applied to be part of this year’s field and there will need to be a lot of editing done to get down to a field of just 24 teams.

A location for this entire event has not been named as of yet but due to the plan to just play games in one region, all previous ticket purchasers from the previous announced nine regions will be refunded in full. Details for that process will be released at a later date.