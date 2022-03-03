Seven former Ohio State players prepare for NFL Combine

Seven former Ohio State players are already in the midst of preparing for the next level. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive end Tyreke Smith, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are all in Indianapolis this week preparing for their workouts at the 2022 NFL Combine. Here's how each of these players got to this point over the course of their college career and how each could perform at the next level.

TE Jeremy Ruckert

How he got here: Coming in as a 6-foot-6, 225-pound four-star tight end out of Lindenhurst, New York, Jeremy Ruckert was supposed to change the tight end position at Ohio State forever. While he was, historically, one of the most productive tight ends in recent memory for the Buckeyes, he wasn't the game-changer offensively at the position many thought he would be. He hauled in 12 touchdown receptions and 615 receiving yards on 54 catches through his four-year career. But as he's gotten bigger, coming into his senior season at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, his blocking ability has improved, grading out in the high 60s and low 70s in Pro Football Focus' run blocking rating in each of his past three seasons, something he did more than 60 percent of his snaps in 2019 and 2020. What he could do at the next level: Ruckert, who NFL.com has compared to Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, has the body to make an impact as an NFL tight end right away, especially as a blocker with his solid and muscular, but lean, frame. Despite bringing in career highs in receptions and receiving yards in the nation's No. 3 passing game, Ruckert has not been one to showcase his ability as a pass-catcher at a consistently high level. He will not have an opportunity to show what he can do at the NFL Combine. According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Ruckert suffered a foot injury at the Senior Bowl, something that will keep him away from workouts this week. Mock Draft consensus: Fourth round

OL Thayer Munford

How he got here: Thayer Munford has come a long way from being the three-star prospect that played his senior season at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The 2017 offensive tackle was not highly rated, coming into Ohio State as the No. 41 prospect at the position and the No. 16 prospect in Ohio. But he was one of those offensive line projects that worked for former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and the Buckeyes. After earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020, putting together a 90.3 run blocking rating and 87.6 pass blocking rating at left tackle, Munford moved to left guard for his final season with the Buckeyes, earning first-team All American honors from the American Football Coaches Association along with second-team honors from the AP and CBS Sports. In 2021, Munford allowed one sack and one quarterback hit, with 14 hurries and 16 pressures. In his Ohio State career, Munford allowed only six sacks, five of which were allowed in 2019. What he could do at the next level: While Munford is not a guard and will likely move back to tackle at the next level, he has a level of versatility many linemen don't have. Matched with his experience, Munford could be a key piece for an NFL offensive line sooner rather than later. However, Munford, along with the rest of the Ohio State offensive line, struggled at points to create run fits for running back TreVeyon Henderson and Co., while also struggling against the pass rush against Michigan with seven pressures allowed. Mock Draft consensus: Fourth round

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

How he got here: Ohio State had high expectations for Nicholas Petit-Frere. The former five-star prospect was the No.1 offensive tackle in the 2018 class, the No. 3 player out of Florida behind defensive end Xavier Thomas and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. There were times in his Ohio State career where Petit-Frere lived up to those expectations. In 2021, the offensive tackle had his best season in terms of his Pro Football Focus offensive rating (78.5) and run blocking rating (84.3), but struggled at times in pass protection, allowing 26 pressures, 22 hurries and two sacks. Petit-Frere did earn first-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America and second-team honors from the AP, The Athletic and Walter Camp, and he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020. What he could do at the next level: Petit-Frere has the exact body type any NFL team would want in an offensive tackle, coming in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, while also showing a level of athleticism in that frame. However, Petit-Frere struggled when it came to facing higher-level rushers across the Big Ten. Whether it was Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, Nebraska linebacker Caleb Tannor or Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Ohio State offensive tackle couldn't shut down the outside pass rush, allowing 15 of his 22 hurries, 19 of his 26 pressures and both of his sacks in those two games combined. Mock Draft consensus: Second round

DE Tyreke Smith

How he got here: Despite missing three games with an injury during his senior season, Tyreke Smith found a level of success he had been searching for in his first three seasons with the Buckeyes. He posted a career high with 26 tackles, tying his career highs with five tackles-for-loss and three sacks, while adding two pass deflections and a forced fumble. However, ending his Ohio State career with 11 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and 55 tackles still seemed underwhelming for a former four-star defensive end that was No. 3 at the position in the 2018 class behind Thomas and Brenton Cox. What he could do at the next level: Coming after the 2017 recruiting class that landed Ohio State Chase Young and directly before landing Zach Harrison in 2019, there was a time that Smith was considered to be the next in line for Larry Johnson and the Ohio State defensive line. But Smith never really found his groove on the Buckeyes defensive line, rotating in a crowded room, showing spurts of success, with 43 hurries in each of his past two season. But he never turned himself into a dominant option in the same vein of Young or the Bosa brothers. At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, he could fit on the left end of a 3-4 front, but he doesn't have the track record that other members of the room to project him being a difference maker at the next level. Mock Draft consensus: Fifth round

DT Haskell Garrett

How he got here: Coming in as a four-star defensive tackle out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Haskell Garrett became a mainstay in the middle of Ohio State's defensive line. Despite numerous injuries, leading to only one start in the five final games of the 2021 regular season, Garrett was the only Ohio State player to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors this past season, recording seven tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks with 22 tackles. Garrett was named an All-American in 2020, finishing his Ohio State career with 62 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks. What he could do at the next level: Garrett was an important part of the middle of Ohio State's defensive line in 2021, along with Tyleik Williams, Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage. While he found his share of success, the defensive tackle didn't show much dominance up front. He showed solid skill and athleticism, recording three sacks against Akron and two hurries, a hit and a sack against Indiana. But facing solid guard play and solid offensive lines, like Michigan and Michigan State, Garrett was taken out of games, playing six games without a sack, hit, hurry or pressure to the backfield – all but one of which were games in which he played more than 20 snaps. Mock Draft consensus: Third round

WR Chris Olave

How he got here: There hasn't been many wide receivers better than Chris Olave in Ohio State history. The former three-star recruit out of San Marcos, California — the No. 74 receiver in the class and the No. 54 player in the state — finished his Buckeye career with 176 receptions (third-most in Ohio State history), 2,711 receiving yards (fifth-most in Ohio State history) and 35 touchdowns – breaking David Boston's record for the most in program history. After bringing in 13 touchdowns and 936 receiving yards on 65 receptions — each career highs — Olave was named as a first-team All-American from the American Football Coaches Association, along with second-team honors from the AP, Walter Camp, Football Writers Association of America, CBS Sports and Pro Football Network. What he could do at the next level: Brian Hartline may have not had a better route runner in his room, looking to Olave to use top-end speed and burst to get open on the outside, using quickness to explode back on curl routes. There's a reason why he got a lot of attention from opposing defensive backs, taking control and becoming that prototypical Ohio State wide receiver, much like his NFL.com comparison and former teammate Terry McLaurin. There wasn't a wide receiver that has been more stable for the Buckeyes over the past three years, something he's set to bring to the professional level. Mock Draft consensus: First round

WR Garrett Wilson