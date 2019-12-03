Now that the conference schedule is over and done with and there is only one league game left, to determine the best team in the Big Ten, it is time to honor the top players in the league with the All-Big Ten selections.

As always, this is something that is split up amongst coaches and media and each select their own three teams along with honorable mentions.

Tuesday is the first day that things are released and it started with both the defense and the special teams and the Buckeyes of course had several players make the list including four guys earning first-team honors, three of them both making the media and coach-picked teams.