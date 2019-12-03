News More News
Seven Buckeyes named to defensive all-B1G teams

Malik Harrison is one of several Buckeyes named to the teams
Malik Harrison is one of several Buckeyes named to the teams (USA Today Sports Images)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
Now that the conference schedule is over and done with and there is only one league game left, to determine the best team in the Big Ten, it is time to honor the top players in the league with the All-Big Ten selections.

As always, this is something that is split up amongst coaches and media and each select their own three teams along with honorable mentions.

Tuesday is the first day that things are released and it started with both the defense and the special teams and the Buckeyes of course had several players make the list including four guys earning first-team honors, three of them both making the media and coach-picked teams.

Buckeyes honored with All-B1G (Defense)
First Team Second Team Third Team

DL - Chase Young

Media/Coaches

DB - Damon Arnette

Media/Coaches

DL - Davon Hamilton

Media/Coaches

LB - Malik Harrison

Coaches

LB - Malik Harrison

Media

DB - Shaun Wade

Media/Coaches

DB - Jordan Fuller

Media/Coaches

DB - Jeff Okudah

Media/Coaches
Honorable Mention: Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Jashon Cornell, Robert Landers, Pete Werner

Special teams were also released but the Buckeyes only had one player make it as Blake Haubeil was named third-team by both the coaches and the media. Drue Chrisman was named honorable mention.

