Seth Towns sounds off on second season with hometown Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hailing from Columbus, Seth Towns was a high school basketball standout, making his mark on the city’s basketball scene.

A dominant force for Columbus Northland High School, Towns broke the school’s career-record for points. Although Towns got his start in Columbus, the former four-star recruit decided to commit to Harvard over his hometown Buckeyes and Michigan.

While in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Towns put the Ivy League on notice, putting up 14.2 points and five rebounds per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 41.9% from 3 in two seasons as a Crimson. But injuries derailed his Harvard career, sustaining a devastating knee injury that caused him to miss his junior and senior season, spelling the end of his Harvard career.

The 6-foot-8 forward announced he was coming home to be a Buckeye on March 21, 2020, saying that making the switch to his hometown team has meant a lot to him.

“I couId talk about all the different reasons about why that means so much. To actually describe the feeling, it’s kind of hard to. It just means everything, that’s something I think about all the time,” Towns said. “I was a part of that crowd many times.”

In his first season back in Columbus, Towns played a key bench role for head coach Chris Holtmann.

As a rotational piece, Towns averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while sporting shooting splits of 53.1% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range.

Towns saw his best performance as a Buckeye come in a pivotal matchup with Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, scoring five of his 12 points in overtime to help lift Ohio State past the Boilermakers, 87-78.

Entering his second season with the Buckeyes with high expectations, even after a first-round loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament, Towns said he’s just trying to apply what he learned in his first year with the Buckeyes.

“I don’t try to have too many expectations for myself,” Towns said. “I just take it day-by-day and just kind of do what I can.”

As Towns returns to Ohio State for another season with the program, he’ll be joining the team on the Schottenstein Center floor a bit late.

After undergoing back surgery in the offseason, Towns is slated to make his season debut in either December or January.

“I just had a pretty decent surgery on my back, but it’s feeling a lot better already,” Towns said. “I’m kind of just taking it day-by-day and I’m excited to get going.”

But with his knee nearly back to 100%, Towns said he’s feeling much healthier than he has felt over the last few years.

Heading into his second season back in Columbus, Towns said he’s most excited to run it back with many of the veterans on the team.

“We have a lot of players that can really go. It’s really exciting to play with a bunch of guys who have played. We have a lot of old guys this year,” Towns said. “I think that’s why the chemistry got off to a good start early. A lot of depth on this team.”



