COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Last time out for Ohio State, one Buckeye's shot selection displayed a poetic charm reminiscent of his days of old.

Come halftime at then-No. 10 Wisconsin, the team's leading scorer came off the bench in graduate forward Seth Towns. En route to his 8-point first-half performance, Towns put a stamp on it with a turnaround jumper where the ball kissed the glass and dove through the net.