BuckeyeGrove - Sermon selected with No. 88 pick by 49ers

Trey Sermon gave Ohio State its second NFL-bound running back in the past two years Friday, as the former Buckeye was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Marietta, Georgia, native was taken with the No. 88 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers, becoming the fifth Buckeye to hear their name called so far, and the fourth offensive player from last year’s Ohio State roster. Sermon’s four-year collegiate career began at Oklahoma, where the former Rivals250 recruit racked up nearly 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns in his first three seasons, but his highest highs were not realized until he transferred to Ohio State for his senior season in 2020.

Despite a slow start to the year, which included not reaching the 100-yard mark or scoring a touchdown until the fifth game of the season –– a 112-yard performance on just 10 carries against Michigan State –– Sermon found his rhythm and blasted off like a rocket ship down the stretch for the Buckeyes. After the Michigan State game, Sermon shattered Ohio State records with a 331-yard showcase in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern, topping Eddie George’s all-time single-game high mark for the program.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV5IFNlcm1vbiB0byB0aGUgV2VzdCBDb2FzdOKAvO+4jyBZb3Um IzM5O3JlIGdvbm5hIGxvdmUgaGltLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzQ5ZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkA0OWVyczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVja2V5 ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1Y2tl eWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv RGV2ZWxvcGVkSGVyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0RldmVsb3BlZEhlcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ORkxEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTERyYWZ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RyZXllcmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRyZXll cmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Fa0ZJSE9JcTlNIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWtGSUhPSXE5TTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPaGlvIFN0 YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAT2hpb1N0YXRlRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2hpb1N0YXRlRkIvc3RhdHVzLzEzODgzMjYxMDcxNDE4 NzM2NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==