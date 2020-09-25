BuckeyeGrove - Senior spotlight: Tuf Borland

For a program consistently stocked with talent like Ohio State, it’s remarkable for a freshman to make any impact in his first season on the field.

That becomes even more true on defense, where skill has to be supplemented by a level of toughness and grit that most first-year players have not built up.

Since 2014, just one Ohio State freshman has been top-five on the team in total tackles: Tuf Borland, back in 2017.

Borland is still in Columbus three seasons later. He graduated in December of last year and enters his final go-around with 34 starts already under his belt.

The Illinois native has played in 42 straight games for the Buckeyes, a testament to the toughness he has shown from the very beginning- it’s in his name.



That fortitude has paid off- the 2020 season makes the third-straight in which Borland was named a captain, a historic feat matched only by J.T. Barrett in program history.

“You need that guy. You just need him,” Ohio State strength coach Mickey Marotti said in January. “He’s one of the most dependable guys I’ve ever been around in my 30 years.”

Though Borland has faced a heavy dosage of criticism throughout his tenure, he keeps pushing. He’ll end his Ohio State career as one of the most experienced linebackers in program history, and no matter his limitations, he knows how to control a defense.

The Ohio State coaching staff trusts Borland to keep its defense humming. They trust Borland to lead, on and off the field. He does both.

His performance on the field is steady. His total tackle numbers over three seasons: 58, 67, and 55, respectively.

