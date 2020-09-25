BuckeyeGrove - Senior spotlight: Tuf Borland

Senior spotlight: Tuf Borland
For a program consistently stocked with talent like Ohio State, it’s remarkable for a freshman to make any impact in his first season on the field.
That becomes even more true on defense, where skill has to be supplemented by a level of toughness and grit that most first-year players have not built up.
Since 2014, just one Ohio State freshman has been top-five on the team in total tackles: Tuf Borland, back in 2017.
Borland is still in Columbus three seasons later. He graduated in December of last year and enters his final go-around with 34 starts already under his belt.
The Illinois native has played in 42 straight games for the Buckeyes, a testament to the toughness he has shown from the very beginning- it’s in his name.
That fortitude has paid off- the 2020 season makes the third-straight in which Borland was named a captain, a historic feat matched only by J.T. Barrett in program history.
“You need that guy. You just need him,” Ohio State strength coach Mickey Marotti said in January. “He’s one of the most dependable guys I’ve ever been around in my 30 years.”
Though Borland has faced a heavy dosage of criticism throughout his tenure, he keeps pushing. He’ll end his Ohio State career as one of the most experienced linebackers in program history, and no matter his limitations, he knows how to control a defense.
The Ohio State coaching staff trusts Borland to keep its defense humming. They trust Borland to lead, on and off the field. He does both.
His performance on the field is steady. His total tackle numbers over three seasons: 58, 67, and 55, respectively.
|Rank
|Player
|Tackles
|Where are they now?
|
1
|
Jordan Fuller
|
205
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2
|
Malik Harrison
|
192
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
3
|
Tuf Borland
|
180
|
Senior at Ohio State
|
4
|
Pete Werner
|
131
|
Senior at Ohio State
|
5
|
Damon Arnette
|
119
|
Oakland Raiders
Borland has been top-four in total tackles in each of his three seasons. As a sophomore, he broke out as a pass-rusher, recording nine tackles for loss and three sacks.
Two straight Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selections further show Borland’s importance and much-needed consistency.
From sophomore to junior season, Ohio State’s scoring defense went from outside of the top 50 to No. 4 in the FBS. It’s a testament to both the team scheme and Borland’s leadership and willingness to adapt to a lesser role than the year prior.
A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, the senior is more than a tackle-producing machine. He has the capability to play any role demanded of him and help younger teammates out, a huge part of his three-time captaincy.
He has been an extension of the coaching staff.
All of that leadership and adaptability through the years has reached its ultimate conclusion. Named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list, Borland will certainly put up the solid numbers Ohio State is used to seeing.
Expected to start at middle linebacker again, Borland will team with seniors Baron Browning and Pete Werner in an incredibly deep linebacker rotation that provides a deadly mix of experience and talent.
There’s one thing missing from his extensive Buckeye career, though: a title.
Borland has won 38 games in three years as a Buckeye, but that ever-illusive national championship has been just out of reach. In his fifth year as a part of the program, it’s now or never.
There are some things more valuable than eye-popping athleticism or record-setting numbers. Ohio State has had and will continue to have a host of players who can provide the statistics.
Leadership like Borland’s is much harder to find. As one of the most decorated leaders in program history, the linebacker is in a place to leave his mark on Ohio State football for years to come.
He will prepare underclassmen for game experience and provide a pristine example of a program player. He takes stress away from coaches with his ability to control the field.
Borland’s impact can’t be fully quantified, though he consistently produces good numbers. His mark as a leader will truly be left over the next few seasons, when young linebackers become starters and use Borland as the standard.
No matter how important his tackles are to Ohio State’s championship hopes, Borland's qualities as a captain dwarf the on-field numbers.
Al Washington, Ohio State’s linebackers coach, put it best.
“We talk about trust; I trust him with my- dare I say- life,” Washington said. “I mean, I do. Out there on the field, I trust him tremendously – it's hard to put in words – because I know his preparation.”