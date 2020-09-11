BuckeyeGrove - Senior spotlight: special teams

Oftentimes, punters and kickers are one and the same in our minds.

They aren’t noticed or discussed until they trot on the field to do play their very specific part. The glory comes sparingly for kickers, and with it comes more than enough disdain over erroneous attempts. Punters are the symbol of the boring parts of football, only taking stage after a poor offensive possession or an uneventful change in hands. But these are the ones who help decide games. Kickers score points. Punters set up defenses and provide their offenses with more possessions. Ohio State just so happens to have one of the finest kicker-punter duos in the country. Both are in their last years of eligibility.

So, to begin a series where we take a look at what has been for Buckeye seniors as we wait to find out what will be, there has never been a better time to reflect on Blake Haubeil and Drue Chrisman, two invaluable cogs in the Ohio State football machine.

Blake Haubeil

As a junior in high school, Haubeil knocked a 61-yard field goal through the uprights, good enough for the second-longest in New York state history. His team won that game by three. For reference, the longest field goal in NFL history is 64 yards. As a 17-year old, Haubeil was three yards from this feat.

Fast forward four years to the 2019 season, and Haubeil is a junior in college, entering his first full season as Ohio State’s primary kicker.

His career as a starter began with a flurry of extra points: six against Florida Atlantic, six against Cincinnati, seven against Indiana, 10 against Miami (OH). All without a miss.

He couldn’t keep this up, could he? Making this many extra points every Saturday, all without missing one?

He kept it up. Haubeil attempted five or more extra points in all but four games in 2019. The end result was 85 conversions on 85 attempts. Haubeil did not miss a single extra point in 14 games. Since 1956, only two players have made more without missing any: former Buckeye Sean Nuernberger and Florida State legend Roberto Aguayo.



Most extra points made, 2019 season Name School Made extra points Percentage Cade York

LSU

89 95.7 Blake Haubeil

Ohio State

85

100 B.T. Potter

Clemson 79 100 Chandler Staton

Appalachian State

72 98.6 Dylan Barnas

Central Florida

69 98.6

All of this in his first full season as the go-to kicker.

We look at Justin Fields and can't contain expectations for his second full season as a Buckeye. We should be doing the same for Haubeil. He has already cemented himself in the ranks of the Big Ten’s most efficient, but the potential to do bigger things exists. Haubeil hit 13 field goals last season and missed just two, finishing No. 1 in the Big Ten in conversion percentage. He channeled his inner-high school self in last season’s Friday night game against Northwestern, hitting a 55-yarder to the absolute delight of his teammates.

Blake Haubeil with a 55-yard field goal to end the half!! #Buckeyes up 31-3pic.twitter.com/2U58isgxOL — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 19, 2019

In his career at Ohio State, Haubeil is 23-for-28 on field goals and has connected on all 122 of his extra points. He has been automatic. Heaps of fantastic kickers have come through Columbus, but in his senior season, Haubeil has a chance to cement his name among the best.

Drue Chrisman

Drue Chrisman has punted for three consecutive Big Ten championship teams. (Scott Stuart)

As fantastic as he has been on the field, Drue Chrisman still found a way to make waves in the offseason.

Why flip it when you can kick it?🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mtkSoG0Xot — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) March 1, 2019

His Twitter bio reads “Bottle Flip Extraordinaire,” and mentions nothing about what he does even better than flip plastic bottles: punt footballs. From the beginning, Chrisman was a star in the making. He was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist and a third-team All-Big Ten punter as a redshirt freshman, and matched those feats as a sophomore, placing 29 punts inside opponents’ 20-yard lines, good for No. 2 in program history.

Chrisman won Ray Guy national punter of the week in 2018 after averaging 47.9 yards on nine punts in a comeback road victory at Penn State. Ohio State ended 2018 as the top punting team in the Big Ten. Chrisman’s feats as a punter are well-known, and they won't stop coming. But as a passer? The sky's the limit. Down 14-0 in the second quarter of the 2019 Big Ten championship, facing its first serious deficit of the season, Ohio State stared at a 4th-and-9 and a potential three-score hole.

Enter Drue Chrisman, quarterback.