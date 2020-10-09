BuckeyeGrove - Senior spotlight: offensive line

The past two seasons, Ohio State has boasted two of the most dominant offenses in program history.

Though much of that offensive credit goes to Dwayne Haskins, J.K. Dobbins, Justin Fields, and the supreme offensive skill the Buckeyes bring in every year, the consistent forces that allow those big names to make big plays are often overlooked.

The offensive line is what gave Haskins time to throw for nearly 5,000 yards. It created the holes for Dobbins to weave through on his way to 2,003 yards last season.

In front of every great offense stands a great offensive line.

Fields put it best earlier this month.

“I think a quarterback is only as good as his O-line, so I’m trying to have the best O-line in the country because I know that’s going to make my job easier,” Fields said.

There are two seniors in this season’s unit: fifth-year graduate Gavin Cupp and extremely experienced starter Thayer Munford.

Both have been at Ohio State through coaching changes and multiple offensive philosophies. Both have stayed and paved the way for Heisman contenders and program greats.

Both deserve all of the senior shine they can receive.

