BuckeyeGrove - Senior spotlight: Luke Farrell

Senior spotlight: Luke Farrell
Sometimes, the most underrated ability is durability.
The capacity to show up every game and do the job asked, glorious or not, is the sign of a dedicated winner.
As we move further into our series highlighting Buckeyes in their final seasons, there is one Ohio State senior who exemplifies this trait about as well as anyone: tight end Luke Farrell.
A two-year starter as a redshirt sophomore and junior, Farrell has been a physical contributor since he first stepped on the turf at Ohio Stadium.
He only caught seven passes as a junior but ended up with 119 yards receiving last season, good enough for an average of 17 yards per catch. He has great hands and can be a physical playmaker when given the chance.
Farrell gets playing time- a lot of it, actually. Combining with junior Jeremy Ruckert, Farrell forms one half of a tight end monster in Columbus. He is not the main target of Justin Fields but finds a way to stand out on the field, whether he is making catches or not.
It’s not said pass-catching that earned Farrell his reputation in Columbus. It’s his hard-nosed downfield blocking.
Being a good blocker is not a trait that is easily quantifiable. Farrell bowls unsuspecting defensive backs over time and time again, opening lanes for his more recognizable teammates to gain the yardage he used to snag in high school.
It all goes back to being a winner. Farrell was the focal point in high school, a massive receiver who led his team to consecutive state playoff appearances. The transition to Ohio State knocked him out of the “star” role, but he has continued to be one of the best at what he does.
A lot of what he does involves making plays to help Ohio State win.
Farrell led Ohio State tight ends with 459 snaps played last season. He has a knack for staying under the radar, but is undoubtedly one of the Buckeyes’ most important returnees for the upcoming season.
His combination of mobility and strength allows him to line up in a multitude of roles every game, including the occasional spot as a pass target.
|Name
|Total Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Years
|
Marcus Baugh
|
54
|
605
|
7
|
2015-2017
|
Rashod Berry
|
17
|
198
|
4
|
2017-2019
|
Luke Farrell
|
29
|
343
|
3
|
2017-2019
|
Jeremy Ruckert
|
15
|
155
|
4
|
2018-2019
|
Nick Vannett
|
19
|
162
|
0
|
2015
After Farrell fought through three Michigan State defenders to carry home his first touchdown reception of last season, Ryan Day said Farrell is an easy player to coach.
“He’s not a guy that takes a lot of maintenance. You tell him something once, he gets it,” Day said. “And that’s not easy as a tight end, because you have to be involved in so many things. You have to be a high processor. He does that.”
That high processing nature has helped Farrell gain national respect. Last season, coaches voted him to the 2019 All-Big Ten third team, and he was named to the 2020 Mackey Award preseason watch list, given to the best tight end in college football.
Off the field, Farrell has managed to fare even better. He has been an Academic All-Big Ten recipient in each of the past three seasons and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar this year.
No matter where he goes, Ferrell is a winner.
For a team stocked with high-level talent, players like Farrell are perfect. A homegrown talent with an extremely unselfish attitude, Ferrell is willing to do whatever his role demands of him, and do it as well as anyone in the Big Ten.
Entering his final season in Columbus, Farrell’s name is starting to gain more and more recognition. His coaches certainly know it, and the Big Ten is beginning to learn it too.
With the loss of all-time Ohio State receptions leader K.J. Hill, the tight ends could see more action in the passing game. Farrell certainly has the history and the ability to make the most of a few more targets, but one thing is for sure: he’ll help this Ohio State team win.
That has been clear since the start.