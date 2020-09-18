BuckeyeGrove - Senior spotlight: Luke Farrell

Sometimes, the most underrated ability is durability. The capacity to show up every game and do the job asked, glorious or not, is the sign of a dedicated winner.

As we move further into our series highlighting Buckeyes in their final seasons, there is one Ohio State senior who exemplifies this trait about as well as anyone: tight end Luke Farrell. A two-year starter as a redshirt sophomore and junior, Farrell has been a physical contributor since he first stepped on the turf at Ohio Stadium. He only caught seven passes as a junior but ended up with 119 yards receiving last season, good enough for an average of 17 yards per catch. He has great hands and can be a physical playmaker when given the chance.

Farrell gets playing time- a lot of it, actually. Combining with junior Jeremy Ruckert, Farrell forms one half of a tight end monster in Columbus. He is not the main target of Justin Fields but finds a way to stand out on the field, whether he is making catches or not. It’s not said pass-catching that earned Farrell his reputation in Columbus. It’s his hard-nosed downfield blocking. Being a good blocker is not a trait that is easily quantifiable. Farrell bowls unsuspecting defensive backs over time and time again, opening lanes for his more recognizable teammates to gain the yardage he used to snag in high school.

It all goes back to being a winner. Farrell was the focal point in high school, a massive receiver who led his team to consecutive state playoff appearances. The transition to Ohio State knocked him out of the “star” role, but he has continued to be one of the best at what he does. A lot of what he does involves making plays to help Ohio State win. Farrell led Ohio State tight ends with 459 snaps played last season. He has a knack for staying under the radar, but is undoubtedly one of the Buckeyes’ most important returnees for the upcoming season. His combination of mobility and strength allows him to line up in a multitude of roles every game, including the occasional spot as a pass target.

Ohio State tight end receptions since 2015 Name Total Receptions Yards TDs Years Marcus Baugh

54 605 7 2015-2017 Rashod Berry

17 198 4 2017-2019 Luke Farrell

29 343 3 2017-2019 Jeremy Ruckert

15 155 4 2018-2019 Nick Vannett

19 162 0 2015