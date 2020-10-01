Everyone knows what Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper has been through over the past year.

An ankle injury limited Cooper to four games in 2019, leading to a senior season redshirt. He was forced to choose which of Ohio State’s final games to partake in and ended up registering his only sack of the season in a win over Michigan.

That was it for Cooper in 2019. No Big Ten Championship, no College Football Playoff.

“Every single week, whether I’m playing or not, I’m gonna make sure I give everything to this team,” Cooper said following his final appearance last season. “Everything that I have whether that’s on the field, off the field.”

The former four-star recruit finally gets a legitimate senior season, albeit shortened and after a month of uncertainty. It hasn’t been the career many thought Cooper could have as a Buckeye, but the native Ohioan has blossomed into a leader within the program.

He was named a captain for the second-straight year and continues to be one of the loudest voices in the locker room on the defensive side.

Cooper is a player every program needs. He has seen his share of highs and lows and has been through as much in his time at Ohio State as some coaches have. He can lead by example on the field and by experience off of it.

Primed from the very beginning to be a star within the program, the 6-foot-4 defensive end attended Gahanna Lincoln High School, just a 20-minute drive from Ohio State. He was the No. 4 prospect in Ohio’s class of 2016 and the No. 5 defensive end prospect in the country. Cooper was a massive addition to the Buckeye defensive line from the beginning.

The only issue? Ohio State was in the midst of one of the greatest runs of defensive talent in its history.