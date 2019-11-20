COLUMBUS, Ohio – Saturday will not only be an opportunity for the Buckeyes to earn a top-ten win, but it will be the last chance for Ohio State’s seniors to play in Ohio Stadium.

For Branden Bowen and Robert Landers, Ohio State has been home for five years, but they will soon run out of the tunnel in the Horseshoe for the final time against Penn State. For the two fifth-year seniors, however, they remain focused on the Nittany Lions despite the emotions of their looming final moments in front of the home crowd.

“Honestly, I don’t think it might hit me until after the game, just because right now, all eyes, all focus, all energy is on playing Penn State, not so much as this is my last go around in the ‘Shoe,” Landers said. “So, I think once the game is over with and the clock hits zero-zero it will set in.”

Both Bowen and Landers are part of the 2015 class that has been on this half-a-decade journey together. While there have been some bumps in the road for this group, the fifth-year seniors have watched each other grow into the players and men that they are today.

“The journey has been a blessing,” Landers said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group, any other group of guys, and the relationship and the bond that we built here we will have it forever.”

Like Landers, Bowen has built relationships and bonds throughout his time at Ohio State. Bowen’s most significant relationships were built off the field, however.

Bowen has built a family since arriving at Ohio State. The campus has provided him the environment to not only meet his fiancé, but he has also had a son since being in Columbus.

When he is running out of the tunnel for the last time, his emotion will come from all the ways that Ohio State has changed his life on and off the field.

“Ohio State is the reason I have my son and the reason I have my fiancé, so I guess it’s super heavy,” Bowen said on his family being on the field for Senior Day. “My mother was the whole reason I’m probably here. She was the one who told me like ‘No, you can’t pass up this opportunity.’ So, Definitely very thankful for both of them.”