COLUMBUS, Ohio-- It's often said that the team that wins the penalty, redzone, third down and turnover battles wins the war on the football field.

Ohio State ranks 12 nationally in third-down conversion percentage. Penalties and redzone have both bitten them at various times, and are working to be corrected.

While the running game took a huge leap against Nebraska, Ohio State met its high for turnovers on the season (3, also recorded against Indiana) with its worst turnover margin (-2). In total there were five fumbles.

"It's not reinventing the wheel," coach Tony Alford said. "We've got a job to do and first and foremost is to take care of the ball."