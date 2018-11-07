Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 09:00:00 -0600') }}

Secure the ball

Sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins provides the best ball security of Ohio State's rock-bearers, with no fumbles this season.
Scott Stuart
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- It's often said that the team that wins the penalty, redzone, third down and turnover battles wins the war on the football field.

Ohio State ranks 12 nationally in third-down conversion percentage. Penalties and redzone have both bitten them at various times, and are working to be corrected.

While the running game took a huge leap against Nebraska, Ohio State met its high for turnovers on the season (3, also recorded against Indiana) with its worst turnover margin (-2). In total there were five fumbles.

"It's not reinventing the wheel," coach Tony Alford said. "We've got a job to do and first and foremost is to take care of the ball."

