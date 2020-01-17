COLUMBUS, Ohio - A lot went right for Ohio State in 2019. Chief among them? The incredible turnaround that took place within the “Best In America” secondary led by Jeff Hafley.

Going from 86th in the country in passing yards allowed per game to first in the nation in 2019 was no easy task. It took a combination of Hafley’s energy and intelligence he brought to the coaching staff along with a group of veterans to lead one of the nation’s best secondaries during Ryan Day’s first season as head coach.

Now, less than a month removed from the season ending, there are now questions about how the unit will look next season. Before we can break down who may replace the defensive backs that are off to the NFL, the first question is who will replace Hafley, now head coach at Boston College.

Kerry Coombs is the odds on favorite for the position, but nothing can be finalized until the Tennessee Titans finish up their playoff run, and Day wouldn’t confirm the rumors either way.

“No, we haven't hired anyone yet,” Ryan Day said on Wednesday. “Still going through it all. Just go from there. I'm not going to go through that right now.”