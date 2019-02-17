The Buckeyes played well enough to win for about 32 minutes on Saturday at Michigan State but when things got away, they really got away as Ohio State saw the Spartans end the game on a 20-2 run after tying the game at 42-all and fell for the 6th time in a row in East Lansing (Mich.) 62-44.

CJ Jackson hit a three-pointer to tie things up after Michigan State had taken a three-point lead and beyond that, the Buckeyes had nothing left in the tank despite the fact that Michigan State's Nick Ward missed most of 2nd half due to a hand injury.

The Buckeyes shot a dismal 19-percent from the field in the second half, Ohio State had 13 points in the final 20 minutes of the game against 11 turnovers. The Buckeyes had only committed four turnovers in the first half.

Kaleb Wesson led Ohio State 12 points while CJ Jackson had eight points. Nobody else on the Buckeyes had more than six points. Michigan State was led by Matt McQuaid and his 14 points. 12 of those points came by way of the three-ball and he helped get the Spartans over the hump, the same hump that foiled the Buckeyes chances

Ohio State went the final 7:40 of the game with no field goals and ended the game on a 1-11 streak from the floor. Ohio State did not even help itself at the free throw line with a 4-9 day.

The game got off to the slowest of starts and it was 4-2 Ohio State at the first media timeout. The two teams would eventually start to heat up, at least compared to the start as Ohio State would shoot 40-percent in the first half while Michigan State would be held to 31-percent.

Ohio State would open up a nine-point lead in the first half and despite giving up the led briefly on two occasions, would take a six-point led to the locker room with balanced scoring as Kaleb Wesson would lead the way with eight points as eight different Ohio State players would score in the first frame. Michigan State would lead all scorers with nine points in the half.

The Buckeyes attempted to hold on for dear life in the second half and Andre Wesson gave Ohio State a 38-36 advantage before McQuaid would immediately answer with a three-pointer. Kenny Goins would hit a three-pointer to give the edge back to the Spartans before CJ Jackson would hit a big three-pointer to even it up.

Jackson hit a big three-pointer at Indiana last weekend and that would end up leading to Ohio State's eventual win. On Sunday, Ohio State would only score two more points the rest of the way. Michigan State on the other hand would score 20.

Ohio State held the lead for almost 24 minutes on Sunday, but this loss once again goes to show that this Buckeyes team is dealing with a razor-thin margin for error and that razor has cut deep on more than one occasion as the Buckeyes are now on a two-game losing streak.

The Buckeyes are in action against on Wednesday (8:30pm EST – BTN) at home against Northwestern, a team that the Buckeyes will face twice down the stretch. The NCAA Tournament has slipped out of grasp short of the Buckeyes going on a tremendous run down the stretch and into the Big Ten Championship.