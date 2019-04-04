COLUMBUS, Ohio--As it has been said over the course of spring practices and into the last few before the spring game and into the summer, the vacancy left by offensive veteran stars has left the new offense searching for an identity.

The impact will certainly be felt on the edges of the field with wide receivers Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, and Johnnie Dixon leaving the Buckeyes as fifth-year seniors for the NFL. However, it gives an opportunity for a player like sophomore tight end Jeremy Ruckert to see the field potentially lining up in an H-receiver role.

Ruckert said he is no stranger to lining up as a wide receiver for he did just that throughout his four years at Lindenhurst high school in Long Island, New York and this upcoming year, Ruckert is expecting the change and certain teammates have helped him get comfortable with the idea of the change.

“I’m kind of going back to my old stomping grounds, so it’s a lot of fun going out there and being allowed to do my thing,” said Ruckert. “It’s a different position obviously because I’m not really attached to the ball. We got a lot of depth at tight end, so that allows me to do that, and learning from the older guys at H, too. K.J. (Hill), I’m learning a lot from him watching him, C.J.(Saunders). So, it’s definitely something I’m learning and it’s something I’m willing to do. Anything to help the team.”