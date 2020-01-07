COLUMBUS, Ohio - Moving on to some of the skill players on Ohio State's offense, we'll take a look at the running backs and receivers to see how their seasons played out.

The rushing attack took an expected step forward after the departure of Dwayne Haskins led to more rushing opportunities for the offense, and much like last season, the veteran receiving core for Ohio State held their own while also helping usher in the next generation of receivers for the Buckeyes.

The offense will soon turn their sights to 2020, but let's take one last look at how the running backs and receivers performed by grading out their season.