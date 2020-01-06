Season Report Card: Offense (Quarterback/Offensive Line)
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The season came to an end for Ohio State earlier than anybody on the team wanted or anticipated, but with 2019 now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to reflect on how things went for the Buckeyes this past season.
The winds of change blew through Columbus after 2018 and brought with it a new head coach and quarterback in Ryan Day and Justin Fields. Following up a prolific offense led by Dwayne Haskins wasn't an easy task for the new blood, but they responded with the highest scoring offense in Ohio State history.
Even with the unprecedented success this year, there are still some highs and lows to look at from the Buckeyes' offense, and after grading the offense every week of the season, it's time to hand out some final grades for the year.
The running backs and receivers will be featured later, and the complementary pairing of the quarterbacks and offensive line seems fitting with the line's job of keeping the quarterback out of harm's way. With that, find out how some of Ohio State's offensive players graded out in 2019.
Quarterback
Unpacking Justin Fields' season isn't an easy task. There are considerations to be taken when looking at his different injuries and how they may have impacted him as well as the competition the Buckeyes faced during the season.
The easiest way to do so is just to start at the beginning. Fields immediately let Ohio State know what he was about during his first quarter of the season against Florida Atlantic when he rushed for a 51-yard touchdown and found the end zone three more times through the air.
They would reach the heights of that first quarter just one more time during the season when Fields accounted for six touchdowns in the second quarter against Miami (OH), but it was an early indication of how this offense might run with Fields at the helm.
