COLUMBUS, Ohio - The season came to an end for Ohio State earlier than anybody on the team wanted or anticipated, but with 2019 now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to reflect on how things went for the Buckeyes this past season.

The winds of change blew through Columbus after 2018 and brought with it a new head coach and quarterback in Ryan Day and Justin Fields. Following up a prolific offense led by Dwayne Haskins wasn't an easy task for the new blood, but they responded with the highest scoring offense in Ohio State history.

Even with the unprecedented success this year, there are still some highs and lows to look at from the Buckeyes' offense, and after grading the offense every week of the season, it's time to hand out some final grades for the year.

The running backs and receivers will be featured later, and the complementary pairing of the quarterbacks and offensive line seems fitting with the line's job of keeping the quarterback out of harm's way. With that, find out how some of Ohio State's offensive players graded out in 2019.