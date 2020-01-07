COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a year in which the Buckeyes struggled to do much right on the defensive side of the ball, the 2019 season proved more successful thanks to the injection of new blood in the coaching staff and the development of players on the defensive end.

With the season coming to a close in Arizona, the Buckeyes made their last impression on the campaign, and the defensive resumé was drastically improved from a year ago. The roster was largely the same on the defensive side of the ball, but the addition of Jeff Hafley, Greg Mattison and Al Washington seemed to be the magic formula for a group that struggled to make stops a year ago.

After allowing 25.5 points a game in 2018, the Buckeyes excelled and became a top-five scoring defense that surrendered only 13.7 points a game in 2019. Thanks to a new philosophy on defense and stars at every level, the defense became one of the strengths of a team that was capable of winning it all.

That being said, let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the 2019 season. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.