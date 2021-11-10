Scouting the Opponent: Purdue

Ohio State's Big Ten crossover schedule continues at home this week. The No. 4 Buckeyes will take on No. 19 Purdue at home Saturday in their first meeting since the Boilermakers' upset of Ohio State in 2018. In 13 matchups since the 2000 season, Ohio State has lost to Purdue five times in 13 matchups. We talked with Gold and Black associate editor Tom Dienhart about upsets, Purdue's pass defense and how to stop David Bell.

Whether it was Ohio State in 2018 or Iowa this season, Purdue has been in the middle of some pretty dramatic upsets in the past few seasons. Is there one or two things that allows the Boilermakers to create an atmosphere as an "upset" team? Is that a characteristic that those in West Lafayette see in Purdue too, or is that just on a national/Big Ten scale?

"There is nothing magical or intimidating about Ross-Ade Stadium. Just no way to explain Purdue’s ability to pull upsets over the years. Maybe opponents underestimate Purdue. No way to explain the upsets."

What has worked for the Purdue pass defense this season and what can C.J. Stroud expect from the Boilermakers' secondary?

"The best pass defense has been a good pass rush, and Purdue has gotten that consistently from George Karlaftis. The Boilermakers need to get a good push up the middle, hoping to force Stroud to make some mistakes while also trying to contain him so he can’t escape the pocket and make plays with his feet. No doubt, he will be the most dangerous quarterback Purdue has faced in 2021."

What's the game plan to keep David Bell at bay?

"It’s nothing special. Just like with every good wideout, you need to bump him at the line and keep your hands on him for as long as you can. The refs won’t call pass interference on every play. Also, double-team him, if need be. David Bell can be contained. Several teams have done it in recent years. He isn’t a blazer or huge target, but he has great hands and runs nice routes. Bell also has an uncanny ability to win battles for 50-50 balls. He is special."

In the same vein, does Purdue's lack of balance between its passing game and its run game hurt them overall? What can Ohio State's defense do to exploit that?

"The return of RB Zander Horvath from a broken leg two weeks ago has provided a lift to the running attack. The Boilermakers also use WR Jackson Anthrop as a ballcarrier from time to time, as he adds some zip. And Purdue will insert a quarterback —Jack Plummer or Austin Burton—as a designated runner in certain down-and-distance situations. Add it all up, and this offense has achieved a serviceable level of balance to help keep defenses a bit on edge. Still, Purdue’s best “run” game typically is a short/quick pass game."

If Purdue wins Saturday's game, who on the Boilermakers' roster would be the main reason why?

"The stars have to be stars … DE George Karlaftis, WR David Bell, among others. Purdue also needs QB Aidan O’Connell to play mistake-free. When he does—and he takes what the defense gives him—O’Connell can be effective. He is coming off one of the greatest games in school history and is in a real groove. O’Connell is accurate, smart and poised."

What is your score prediction and why?