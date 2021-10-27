Scouting the Opponent: Penn State

Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium Saturday for its biggest home game of the season. The Buckeyes will host Penn State in a Saturday night, primetime spectacle, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Ohio State holds a 21-14 win advantage against the Nittany Lions and have won four-straight dating back to 2017. Ohio State has not lost at home to Penn State since 2011. For more on the Nittany Lions, I asked Blue White Illustrated senior editor Nate Bauer about what it's like to be in State College after a nine-overtime loss and what to expect from an offense with an unhealthy quarterback.

After last week’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois, what’s the feeling in State College like right now? How different is it from what was expected out of Penn State?

"If lighting houses on fire was legal, I think State College might be ablaze. The challenge, of course, is deciphering between what’s representative of broader fan reaction and what’s happening in the community itself. Running a fan site, with the most passionate of the bunch also being the most vocal of the bunch, naturally, there is going to be a little bit of an exaggerated effect in terms of just how much people are outraged. That said, I don’t think there is any question that coming out of the gates with a 5-0 start to the season, to have seen it so quickly evaporate with a 23-20 loss at Iowa in which the starting quarterback got hurt, followed by the bye week, then lose to Illinois at home on a dreary day took just about all of the air out of the season in a span of three weeks. The challenge that Penn State has right now is that coming into the season, the overwhelming sentiment was the expectation of an 8-4 or 9-3 season, backed by an over/under win total set at 8.5. After all, this was a program that went 0-5 before winning its last four to salvage something of the bastardized 2020 season. But the reality was always that Penn State’s situation was more complex than being 100% horrible or 100% absolved of that performance. Better days were coming, but the warts and some of the underlying issues within the roster didn’t just completely go away. The quarterback position was a concern given Sean Clifford’s brutal performance last season. The offensive line was expected to be better, but how much remained a question. Assertive steps needed to be taken at receiver, tight end and in a crowded running backs room. The defensive line was thin, and changes at linebacker created some optimism, but it was never so compelling as to set obscenely high expectations. Having had to face a pretty tough front half of the schedule, followed by a second half that is likely to be just as tough, if not tougher, the cost of those uncertainties is coming to fruition via injury. And if Saturday’s game with Illinois demonstrated anything, it’s that without a quarterback, just about every component to Penn State’s success is in jeopardy because of it."

Everybody’s seen the talent of Jahan Dotson in the passing game. What’s Ohio State’s best bet of containing him on the outside?

"Jahan Dotson’s ability to make plays is completely dependent on having a quarterback capable of getting him the ball, and I’m not trying to be overly dramatic here, but Penn State’s situation at the position is extraordinarily tenuous at present. So, what’s the best bet to contain Dotson? It’s not bracketing him or jamming him at the line or spending extra personnel resources to take him out of the game. If Ohio State wants to take Dotson away, pressure Sean Clifford. Don’t let him ever feel comfortable. And do that by just keeping it coming while showing a bunch of different looks. With the injury he sustained at Iowa, Clifford is pretty clearly now not healthy and is even more clearly unable to perform physically to the level he’d been playing before the injury. The most impactful of those results is an inability to escape the pocket and an inability to create opportunities on the ground with his legs. So much of Penn State’s offense, including Dotson’s effectiveness, is predicated on having those elements in place. And so by taking those things away, Ohio State can very much limit Dotson’s impact by simply keeping the ball out of Penn State’s hands."

When Ohio State starts game-planning its offense against Penn State’s defense, where should it start to best have the opportunity of opening things up? Should the priority be TreVeyon Henderson and the run game or C.J. Stroud and the passing game?

"I don’t think this game needs to be interesting at all for Ohio State to ensure a win for itself. Not that Penn State is going to roll over defensively, because I think its bend but don’t break approach can still hold up enough against the Buckeyes to avoid a 60-point thrashing, but I just don’t think Ohio State really needs to do anything with any level of risk offensively. When you can come into a game feeling like it’s going to be a mountain of a climb for your opponent to get to 14 points, which has very much been the case for Penn State since Clifford’s exit early in the second quarter at Iowa, then a steady dose of your very good running game, while avoiding any and all turnover possibilities in the passing game, feels like a pretty solid approach. Pound the rock, punt when they hold you, feel great about Penn State not being able to generate more than one first down for itself offensively, get the ball back at midfield, and just keep getting after it. Don’t turn it over, though. That was the only reason the game a couple of years ago was even a game, and though Penn State still probably won’t be able to do anything with extra possessions and gifted field position if it got it, it’s still an unnecessary stressor for what should otherwise be a pretty straightforward path for an Ohio State win."

Ryan Day called this game the “biggest challenge of the year” up to this point after the Indiana win. Does it hold a similar weight for Penn State? What’s on the line?

"If Sean Clifford isn’t healthy, Ryan Day is not being honest. Don’t get me wrong, Penn State has a pretty good defense with numbers to back it up. It doesn’t give up big plays, forces its opponents to take a mature, patient approach to scoring and has been fairly effective at creating takeaways (even if Penn State fans are screaming at me right now that it has also missed a handful of key turnover opportunities). But there is a bottom-line proposition playing out right now in which the equation isn’t all that complex. Penn State doesn’t have a serviceable backup quarterback. The starting quarterback, who is good, not great, is hurt, making him average, not good, and that’s being diplomatic. Everything flows from there to a point where Penn State is limited in what it can do effectively offensively. It’s predictable and relatively easy to keep at bay, and thereby reduces even the threat of points scored from this Penn State team.That’s why I’m stressing the turnovers for Ohio State. If the only option for your opponent to produce points is by the most unlikely of sources, defense, or special teams, then make absolutely certain that those aren’t remote possibilities. Penn State’s offensive deficiencies are going to take care of the result for you. So in that sense, I see this as a game that, sure, Penn State would absolutely love to win. They’re probably pretty ticked off that their season went from having some pretty enticing possibilities to being completely tanked in three weeks. But, they’re also in a really, really bad spot as a program having to face an elite Ohio State program, at Ohio State, with a deck of cards that doesn’t have any aces, kings, queens, or jacks. The house already has the odds. Lose enough key pieces in the deck, while already suffering through a little bit of a bender, and this becomes a situation where your best hope is that the ATM is out of service, you can get up from the table with some dignity and a little coin left in your pocket, and try to sleep it off."

How do you see this one playing out?