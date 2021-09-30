Scouting the Competition: A Rutgers Q&A

Ohio State is set to make its return to Big Ten play on the road against Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes have never lost to the Scarlet Knights in seven meetings, but their smallest margin of victory game in 2020 when Ohio State beat Rutgers, 49-27, at home. To find out more about the Scarlet Knights — led by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano — we spoke with The Knight Report beat writer Chris Nalwasky.

How have you seen Greg Schiano kind of re-route Rutgers' culture since he returned to the team as head coach in 2020 after three seasons with Ohio State?

Chris Nalwasky: The players have all bought in. If they didn't, they aren't there. Every other word out of the players' mouths is seemingly "chop." They understand everything is a process, and they've all embraced competition. The team believes they can win every game. That wasn't there in the past. There's a lot of energy in the building and out on the practice field. The fans are all excited and it wouldn't shock me if this Saturday's game is a sellout. The rebuild is going to take a couple of years, but the coaching staff gets everything out of the guys.

How important has Rutgers' rushing defense been? What should TreVeyon Henderson and the rest of the Ohio State run game expect up front?

Chris Nalwasky: Run defense has been Rutgers' weakness on defense for quite some time since entering the Big Ten. It never had the depth to compete in the trenches. In this past weekend's game against Michigan, it appeared as if it was going to be ugly in the rushing defense department, but the defense buckled down and actually ended outgaining Michigan on the ground. Nose tackle Julius Turner plays with great leverage , Mayan Ahanotu has done a great job this year next to him on the interior, and Ifeanyi Maijeh has provided quality depth. Mike Tverdov has been solid at defensive end and Olakunle Fatuaksi is among the league's best at linebackers. Avery Young is also a very good tackler at safety. It'll be interesting to see if Rutgers goes more nickel or keeps a 4-3 front against Ohio State. We currently don't know the status of Max Melton at cornerback.

Ohio State has had a lot of trouble with opposing offenses finding wide-open holes in the passing game due to a combination of a lack of pressure from the defensive line and the Buckeyes defensive scheme itself. Is there a player or two Rutgers could try and exploit that with?

Chris Nalwasky: To start, Rutgers' offensive line has performed extremely well the last two games. That has helped keep Noah Vedral upright and more time to throw. Wide receiver Bo Melton was quiet against Michigan, but he can be a gamechanger. A pair of Vedral's best passes this season have come deep across the middle to tight ends Johnny Langan and Jovanni Haskins. It's up to the offensive line to continue its progress. Rutgers will go as far as the line takes it.

Who is the X-factor for the Scarlet Knights against Ohio State?

Chris Nalwasky: I mentioned him earlier, Max Melton. Melton was suspended last week, and it is unclear if he'll play this week, though I would guess he won't. He's played well both at cornerback and on special teams, making plays with both phases. But another one would be punter Adam Korsak. Korsak had one uncharacteristic bad punt against Michigan, but was otherwise his normal self. Korsak is a wizard when it comes to punting and he can flip the field.

How do you think Saturday's game will go?