One of the things that has people most excited about the Buckeyes this upcoming season is the return of Justin Fields at quarterback. Year one was a solid one for Fields as he was an impressive 238-354 throwing the ball for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

This got us to thinking about what the rest of Ohio State’s regular season schedule looked like at the quarterback position.

It is going to be a strange year with spring practices taken away from all teams, months of separation between the QBs and their receivers and a to-be-determined “return to play” schedule to be installed before any chance of us having a season.

Some schools will have legitimate decisions to make at quarterback, much like Ohio State’s biggest rival that will have to decide between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton while other schools like Penn State, Nebraska and Indiana all are bringing back quarterbacks that have experience running their offenses.

It is extremely difficult to win without solid play from your quarterback in today’s game, so we are breaking down the likely starters that the Buckeyes will face this season, to see if we can gain any insight into what each of these 12 opponents may look like.