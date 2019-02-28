Pickerington North wide receiver Chris Scott is one of Ohio's top class of 2020 prospects and his offer list is beginning to reflect that. Michigan, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and many others have jumped into the mix for Scott since his junior season ended. The slew of offers have come as a relief for the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect.

"I'm very appreciative of all of them," Scott explained. "Kentucky kind of came out of nowhere, I talked to coach Marrow and we're just talking about getting down there for a visit. That one was very good for me and obviously the Michigan one before Christmas break, that was a big one too."

Scott is also hearing from several Power Five programs that have not yet offered but that have expressed serious interest, including Ohio State.

"Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Virginia, those are kind of the main three," he stated.

New Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington was recruiting Scott for Michigan a couple of months ago and has continued his work there since taking the job in Columbus.

"He's here a lot," Scott said, referring to Washington stopping by the school during Evaluation Period. "I keep in touch with him all the time. I talk to coach Washington a lot and I've talked to coach Hartline. Next time I get back there I want to talk to coach Hartline more. Ohio State hasn't offered yet but they are on my list and I am very serious about them so I want to work on building my relationship with coach Hartline."

Washington has made a strong connection, not only with Scott but with his parents as well.

"He's a great guy," Scott said. "From day one, when I met him at Michigan, he really embraced our relationship and told me some real stuff. With the switch to Ohio State, there are no hard feelings there, I understand that situation. Our relationship has grown to the point where our families are close. My mom and my dad love him and think he's a great person."

Michigan has also continued to recruit the No. 13 ranked prospect in Ohio for the 2020 class since Washington's departure.

"I've been talking to coach (Roy) Roundtree," he said. "We actually started talking over the summer and we've just continued to build our relationship since then."

The offer from Kentucky also has Scott thinking. The Wildcats have had a lot of success in Ohio in recent years.

"That is something that opens my eyes a lot," he said. "A lot of Ohio guys play at Kentucky and a lot of guys in my class are looking at Kentucky. That is something that has jumped out to me and that me and my family have talked about a lot."

Right now Scott is focused on his basketball season where Pickerington North is one of the higher rated teams in Central Ohio and is in the midst of a playoff run. But Scott is about to start speeding things up once the season is over.

"I'm just at the point now where I'm going to take a lot of visits after basketball season ends, whenever that may be, and I'm going to go to spring practices and things like that," he continued.

Scott is aiming to take his official visits and decide before the season. A list cut is coming at some point this spring.

