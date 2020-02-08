COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes cast a wide net this past season in terms of recruiting with 17 of 25 members of the recruiting class coming from beyond the borders of the state of Ohio. While some came from neighboring states like Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan, others put in much more mileage.

Nobody came from further away that Gee Scott, more than 2,400 miles from Bellevue (Wash.) to Columbus (Ohio), 200-odd miles further that Kourt Williams out of Bellflower (Calif.). But even Williams has the advantage of having a former teammate in Wyatt Davis already on the roster.

For Scott however, there were no former teammates already on the roster to make the transition any easier. If the Buckeyes are going to remain successful in recruiting the Pacific Northwest, Scott will go down as the first in the run on the state of Washington.

When we had a chance to talk to Scott earlier this week, we asked him why Ohio State when he could have essentially gone anywhere.

“There was just something about here,” Scott said of Ohio State. “The first time I came here I was blown away. I wanted to be here. I couldn’t wait to put the uniform on.”