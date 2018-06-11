The talent continues to flow out of the Columbus suburb of Pickerington. Class of 2020 Pickerington North wide receiver Chris Scott was one of the more impressive pass-catchers at Ohio State's recent one-day camp. The newly minted high three-star prospect is in the midst of what could be a big month with multiple camp stops.

"It was fun, I loved competing," said Scott of Friday's camp at Ohio State. "It's always good to compete against the best competition here at Ohio State, or any other camp. I liked having a chance to talk to some of the coaches and getting tips on how to improve my game."

With more than a dozen coaching staffs represented at the camp, there was no shortage of attention paid to Scott during the event.

"I talked to Ohio State, of course," he explained. "I went inside (the Woody Hayes facility) for a meeting. I also talked to Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Rutgers, and Bowling Green."

Scott was one of a select group of prospects that was pulled inside the facility during the day. It was made clear to him that he's a prospect that the Buckeyes are going to pay close attention to moving forward.

"I talked to coach Smith and coach Pantoni," he explained. "They said they loved my film and they love how I play."

Pickerington North had a veteran group of receivers last fall. A couple of top targets from a year ago have graduated and now the target will be on Scott's back. This could be a breakout year for the two-sport standout.

"I feel like this is a big year for me," he said. "I feel like I'm an upperclassman now and being more of a leader. As far as my game is concerned, I have to step up and step into the role of (being a primary weapon)."

Scott also camped with Cincinnati over the weekend and this coming weekend will be at Michigan State and Michigan.