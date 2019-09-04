It was a fairly quiet season opener for Ohio State in terms of recruiting visitors. The Buckeyes hosted a few committed prospects for unofficial visits, but a big official visitor was on campus in Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic wide receiver Gee Scott Jr.

The long time Buckeyes pledge and Rivals100 talent has been on campus a few times, most recently over the summer, but had an opening on the schedule to make his official visit this weekend.

"It was fantastic," said Gee Scott Sr., father of the star receiver. "I think on this official visit, what really stood out for us was the tradition. Often times it's cliche to talk about tradition but at The Ohio State, there is so much tradition. The Skull Session during the pre-game was phenomenal. The make up of campus, the Buckeye Grove, just so many things that had us excited. We loved to see the passion of not just the fan base, but the city just comes alive. That was phenomenal, it was really a great view to take in."

The Scott family was able to get an up close look at how the Buckeyes prepare for an opponent, which turned out to be a highlight of the visit.

"It was great having an opportunity to be around the team as they prepared for FAU," he continued. "It's amazing. It was FAU and you would have thought that Ryan Day and that team were preparing for a national championship game. It was serious. I was so impressed with the preparation that Ryan Day had for his team, it was incredible."

The Buckeyes have been able to hold the commitment of Scott Jr. since December despite not having the geographical edge. At this point, there is no reason to think that won't hold up as the plan is to sign with the Buckeyes in December and enroll early.

"My son is committed and our family is committed and that won't change," he stated. "It's like an engagement right now, we don't have the official documents but in December he will sign those documents."

Some might point to the early official visit as something the Buckeyes will have to battle the next few months now that his one official is used up, but there is a very clear reason why the visit was scheduled when it was.

"For anybody that has a concern as to why he decided to take the visit the first game of the season, let me explain," Scott Sr. started. "He's going to be very busy from now until the time he can arrive on campus on January 5th. The state championship game is December 6th. So he doesn't want to do anything during the season. He wants to be fully committed to his (high school) team. So he was fortunate enough to be able to take this visit before his season starts as his first game is this Friday. Once the season starts, he is committed to his team. He'll leave for the All-American game on December 29th, the game is January 4th and on January 5th he will be flying to Columbus."

Scott Jr. was recently elevated to the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 6 wide receiver in the nation.