BuckeyeGrove - Schiano talks OSU ties, says he knew Day was rising star from Day 1

Ohio State will be staring into some familiar sets of eyes against Rutgers on Saturday, and not just because the Buckeyes have played the Scarlet Knights every season since 2014.

Greg Schiano is entering Game 3 of his second stint as head coach at Rutgers, but he spent more time over the past decade at Ohio State, where he spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons becoming quite familiar with the current coaching staff and team roster in Columbus.

Urban Meyer may have hired Schiano at Ohio State, but the former Buckeye defensive coordinator said Monday he developed a strong relationship with Ryan Day in two seasons as a fellow assistant coach.

“Ryan’s a standup guy, he’s an excellent coach,” Schiano said. “I actually know that before he got there, but when Urban told me he was gonna hire him, I said, ‘Man, that’s gonna be a great hire.’ And sure enough, you could tell the day he got there he’s a rising star."

Schiano was complimentary of what Day has done to “put his own stamp” on the program while keeping many things unchanged.

However, Schiano said Meyer’s impact on the conference as a whole is still felt today, and that he was happy to have contributed to that for the period of time that he did.

“What Urban did not only for Ohio State, but I feel for the whole Big Ten. I mean, he took that job in 2012, the Big Ten was not doing what it’s doing now,” Schiano said. “I give a lot of credit to Urban. He set the bar at a different level in recruiting in the Big Ten. I think that continued on, and I got to be a part of that for three years. Three great years.”

Schiano was far from a slouch in the recruiting department in his own right during his tenure at Ohio State. In fact, he was integral in landing many of the 2020 Buckeyes’ key contributors.

Schiano is credited as the primary recruiter for players like starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, safety Josh Proctor, defensive end Tyler Friday, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and a host of others.