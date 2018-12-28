LOS ANGELES-- The 2018 college football season has been some whirlwind for the Ohio State Buckeyes. From the off-the-field drama including Zach Smith and Urban Meyer's suspension to Ryan Day stepping up and delivering in the first threes games of the season to Meyer actually retiring as a head coach and for Day to succeed him through next season and beyond. It has been a ride that many people are glad to be over.

However, with Meyer's last game in the Rose Bowl approaching, it is hard to not look ahead at what change Day could make to his staff moving forward and trying to make his own personal stamp on the Ohio State football program.

This leads to the topic of conversation of defensive coordinator Greg Schiano. Schiano didn't have the season that he or the defense wanted as a whole, giving up big play after big play and relying on the high-powered offense with Dwayne Haskins to bail them out on a number of occasions.

When it was time for the Buckeyes to play against Michigan and in the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern, it was suddenly a different defense that was a lot more lively with tackling, coverage and just overall intensity at the point of attack.

Schiano said that with all the flux that was seen this season, he understands that at the end of the season, everyone will be elevated to the fullest of their effort and success this season and realized that great success is on the horizon for Ohio State no matter what direction they go in.

"I don't worry about that," Schiano said. "I'm excited about the future of Ohio State. We're going to see where that all -- after the game is when we're going to deal with all that stuff. So I'm not overly concerned with any of it. I think Ohio State is in a great position. Coach Meyer has developed a tremendous culture, and Coach Day I know will put his stamp on it, but the makings of long-term success are in place."