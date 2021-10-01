Schiano brings new-look Rutgers into matchup with Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Rutgers of today is not the same as it was a few years ago.

From 2016-19, the Scarlet Knights went an abysmal 9-39 under Chris Ash and Nunzio Campanile — who took over for Ash as interim head coach in 2019. Not only was Rutgers’ record an eyesore, but the program seemingly lost all of its culture built up by head coaches Greg Schiano and Kyle Flood.

But with Schiano back, the Scarlet Knights are chopping along while seeing a boost in the program’s respectability within the Big Ten landscape.

“I think [Schiano] has done a very, very good job in these past two years of getting his team ready,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “[He] has the guys believing and playing hard.”

Returning to the program during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Schiano helped the Scarlet Knights to their first Big Ten win since 2017, going 3-6 in conference play: the program’s best mark in four years.

Rutgers has gotten off to a hot start in Schiano’s second year back in Piscataway, winning three of its first four games, including a 61-14 drubbing of Temple in the season opener.

The Scarlet Knights’ lone blemish comes in the form of a 20-13 loss to then-No. 19 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Rutgers found itself in a 20-3 hole heading into the second half, but rattled off 10 unanswered points to make it a one-score game with just over 14 minutes to go in the game.

Despite numerous chances on offense, the Scarlet Knights couldn’t get over the hump as a missed field goal and a fumbled ruined the comeback try.

Although Rutgers showed promise in the loss, Schiano said the team is still taking things week-to-week rather than dwelling on a possibility that it can hang in there during conference plat.

“I don’t know if we didn’t think we could before,” Schiano said. “The Big Ten is a very tough league and every game is its own entity, so you can’t say, ‘well because you were able to do that in the second half, then we will do that against someone else,’”

Schiano knows Ohio State well, serving as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer from 2016-18.

In his coaching return to Columbus last season, Schiano surprised the Buckeyes with a few trick plays and a team that looked to play with a lot of heart — something unfamiliar in the Ash era. Despite Rutgers’ best efforts, they were unable to topple the eventual Big Ten Champions and fell to the Buckeyes 49-27.

Now Schiano and the Scarlet Knights get another shot at the Buckeyes, saying he will not dip into how he remembers guys that he previously coached, but more so how they’ve looked since he departed.

“It’s been three years now, so I’m kind of removed. A lot of the players that are playing, I still have knowledge of, but they’ve changed. We all change. I don’t ever want to use my frozen-in-time memory,” Schiano said. “We played them last year, though, so that’s as good a tool to use for evaluation as anything: how did it look last year, how does it look this season so far this year?

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who played under Schiano from 2017-18, pointed to Schiano’s presence as a reason for Rutgers’ quick ascension.

"Being around him when he was here, he was a really good talker. He inspires and tries to fuel your emotion and passion,” Garrett said. “Ultimately, you as a player, put that out on the field. I feel that he’s done that with his guys, and this is a great football team.

"This isn’t the Rutgers that it used to be.”



