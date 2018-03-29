COLUMBUS, Ohio- With the hiring of Alex Grinch as, not only co-defensive coordinator, but also the safeties position coach, defensive coordinator and associate head coach Greg Schiano now does not have his own position to coach.

Evening out the coaching staffs, with five on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, allows Schiano to focus on the full picture of the defense as a whole heading into the 2018 season.

Right now though, in the middle of spring ball, he is really just helping where the position coaches need most.

“I’m kind of like a spare,” Schiano said.