COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are not quite halfway done with spring practice but took back to the indoor field of the WHAC on Monday morning to get some work in under the watchful eyes of Urban Meyer and the assistant coaches.

It will all culminate with the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 14th. One notable omission today was the absence of linebacker Tuf Borland. More information will be made available later this afternoon, but early indications are that a serious injury may keep him out of the lineup for a significant amount of time.

Check out some quick shots from Monday's practice during the open media portion of practice.