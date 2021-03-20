BuckeyeGrove - Scarlet Knights outlast Buckeyes 6-5 in 11 innings on Saturday

Wilson and junior third baseman Nick Erwin were the lone Buckeyes with multi-hit games, and the latter drove in two runs and had a double.

Rutgers graduate right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller spun 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings after coming on with one out in the ninth. Muller allowed just one Buckeyes baserunner and struck out as many.

"The free bases fueled them significantly, our offensive execution was not very good," head coach Greg Beals said. "We had five innings in the middle where we did basically nothing offensively, so that was tough. I thought we were well-prepared for the game, and we just did not play very well today."

Valderrama ultimately decided the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Love, who reached third on a passed ball.

Valderrama didn't stop there, and stepped to the plate with no outs and a runner on third in the 11th. Freshman shortstop Cameron Love hit a liner to shallow right-center field where freshman center fielder Kade Kern gave a leaping effort, but the baseball popped out of his glove upon impact with the ground.

Rutgers redshirt-sophomore Victor Valderrama , who entered the inning for redshirt-freshman Evan Sleight in left field, collided with the left field wall for the final out of the frame. With two outs in the bottom half of the inning, Valderrama came up big again with a game-tying single.

Neither team refused to allow the other to take a lead for longer than a half-inning in each of the last three frames before extras. Ohio State and Rutgers traded solo home runs and RBI doubles until senior left fielder Sam Wilson put the Buckeyes ahead 5-4 with an RBI single with one out in the ninth.

It took some help in late innings, but the Scarlet Knights managed to emerge the victor in Saturday's back-and-forth matinee.

Junior right-handed pitcher Garrett Burhenn went five-plus innings for the Buckeyes and struck out eight batters while allowing six hits, pitching through the fifth in each start of his season so far.

Burhenn also didn't issue a walk during Saturday's outing, and his only blemishes were two hit-batsmen and two runs, which came in the form of a solo home run and RBI double.

Rutgers saw redshirt-junior left-hander Harry Rutkowski turn in six innings of four-hit ball, allowing two unearned runs. Rutkowski also added 11 strikeouts and finished with 113 pitches.

"They commanded both sides of the plate very well; they weren’t afraid to come in," Erwin said. "I think part of it was us, part of it was you got to give credit to them. They did a good job and they executed their game plan really well.”

The Buckeyes got on the board when sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley reached on a one-out single in the top of the second, then later stole home on a throw down to second when sophomore Nate Karaffa took off. Erwin added the second run of the inning with an RBI single in the same at-bat.

Karaffa made his first-career start at shortstop on Saturday after Beals said junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo - who started at designated hitter - is dealing with an issue with his middle finger on his throwing hand. While he wasn't credited with a putout, Karaffa made three assists in addition to scoring a run.

"Have a lot of confidence in Nate," Beals said. "Nate’s a very talented young man who’s been playing out of position. Today, he played his natural position and did fine."

Rutgers responded with a solo home run from redshirt-freshman first baseman Jordan Sweeney in the bottom half of the second. Sweeney came up with bases loaded in the third, but went down on strikes to keep the Buckeyes’ lead at 2-1.

After senior second baseman Colton Bauer struck out looking with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the third, Ohio State went hitless for four innings thereafter.

The Scarlet Knights pushed the tying run across in the fifth frame as redshirt-junior center fielder Richie Schiekofer hit an RBI double to drive in redshirt-sophomore catcher Peter Serruto, who led off the inning with a single.

Burhenn was lifted after hitting Sweeney to begin the sixth, and senior lefty Griffan Smith came on for his second appearance of the season. After working out of the inning with only a single, Smith allowed redshirt-sophomore third baseman Chris Brito to belt his seventh home run of the season in the seventh and give Rutgers a 3-2 lead.

No sooner than a half inning later did redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl blast his third homer of the season to re-tie the game at three. However, the Scarlet Knights took advantage of an errant pickoff attempt and wild pitch to get redshirt-junior designated hitter Mike Nyisztor to third base and come around to score on redshirt-freshman Grant Shulman's RBI double to put Rutgers back ahead 4-3 entering the ninth inning.

Erwin and Wilson each drove in a run on a double and single, respectively, and allowed junior RHP T.J. Brock to try for a save. Brock allowed a leadoff single and settled for the next two outs, then hit Sweeney with a high fastball to put runners on first and second.

Valderrama, on the heels of a spectacular inning-ending catch, came through with a game-tying single and sent the contest to extras.

Rutgers threatened with bases loaded in the 10th, but juniors LHP Mitch Milheim and RHP Bayden Root worked out of the jam.

Love led off with a double in the 11th and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on Valderrama's walk-off sacrifice fly.

“It’s a tough one for sure," Erwin said. "I really liked the way we competed today. We never gave up, and that’s kind of what we are. We aren’t a team that’s going to quit and roll over, so I was really proud of those guys."

Ohio State and Rutgers will retake Bainton Field at 1 p.m. Sunday. Redshirt-junior left-hander Seth Lonsway will make his third start of the year, and will be countered by Scarlet Knights graduate lefty Ben Wereski. Wereski has 12 strikeouts and a 3.38 earned-run average through two starts this season.