It's a monster recruiting weekend ahead for Ohio State, especially as it pertains to the 2020 and 2021 classes. The Buckeyes got a head start on things Thursday by hosting class of 2021 Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer for another unofficial visit.

Geography helped Ohio State here as the 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect is mainly focused on his high school team right now, but he was able to find some time on Thursday to make the short drive to campus to spend time with the coaching staff.

"I had an awesome visit yesterday," Sawyer told BuckeyeGrove.com on Friday. "It went great. I really enjoyed the time I spent with coach Johnson and coach Meyer."

The visit was pretty casual for Sawyer who has already been to campus several times.

"It was pretty much (just to hangout with the coaches)," he added. "They showed me around campus a little bit too and I got to watch the team run."

Ohio State continues to make Sawyer a top early priority in a 2021 class that doesn't have many of those at this point. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and many others are also involved with Sawyer early on.