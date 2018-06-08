As the first in-state offer Ohio State put out in the 2021 recruiting class, it should come as no surprise that Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer is an early priority for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect made another unofficial visit to Ohio State on Friday and despite having an offer already, decided to workout with the Buckeyes and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Johnson is notorious for not sugarcoating his camp workouts and putting campers through a tough grind. That was the case on Friday and Sawyer seemed to enjoy the process.

"It was great," said Sawyer. "(Johnson) is very intense and he put us through a lot of good drills that we're actually going to use in games. Larry Johnson is one of the best at what he does so it was great getting 1-on-1 work with him."

Sawyer tried to take away as much as he could from the workout and was surprised by just how much time he got to spend with the Ohio State defensive line coach.

"It exceeded my expectations," he continued. "I hoped to get a really good workout in and he gave me the best workout that you could ever pay for. It was really genuine with him, it was great."

Sawyer is in that early stage of relationship building where he is trying to get comfortable with the schools and coaches that are recruiting him. A day like this at Ohio State was an important part of his process.

"Spending time with coach Johnson, the guy who would be my position coach at Ohio State, it means a lot to me," Sawyer explained. "He's the guy you'd be working with day in and day out both on and off the field so it helps a lot with building relationships."

The big-time pass rusher also was able to sit down with Urban Meyer after the camp. The two shared some jokes and Meyer has made it clear to Sawyer that he is a priority in that class for the Buckeyes.

"I like coach Meyer a lot," he said. "He's got a great personality and it's fun just chatting with him."

Sawyer's recruitment is already a big-time regional battle and should go national after sophomore film gets out. He is looking at three more Big Ten visits in the coming weeks.

"I'm going to Penn State on June 23rd and Michigan on June 18th," he explained. "I'm trying to get to Michigan State as well."